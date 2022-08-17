Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
Anyone remember when this happened? This is a 2-episode series. It's more an examination of what happened.
Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Teo and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah Naya Tuiasosopo.
Te'o told many media outlets that both his grandmother and his girlfriend had died on September 11, 2012.[68] Te'o said that his girlfriend, Stanford University student Lennay Kekua, had been injured in a car accident, and was discovered during her treatment to have leukemia.[69] Te'o did not miss any football games for Notre Dame, saying that he had promised Kekua he would play even if something had happened to her.[70] Many sports media outlets reported on these tragedies during Te'o's strong 2012 season and emergence as a Heisman Trophy candidate.[71]
After receiving an anonymous email tip in January 2013, reporters Timothy Burke and Jack Dickey of the sports blog Deadspin conducted an investigation into Kekua's identity. On January 16, they published an article alleging Kekua did not exist and pointed to a person named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo (now Naya Tuiasosopo) as involved in the hoax of a relationship with Te'o.[71][72] Tuiasosopo has been described as a family friend or acquaintance of Te'o.[71][73] Pictures of Kekua that had been published in the media were actually of Diane O'Meara, a former high school classmate of Tuiasosopo.
Re: Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
I posted this in the thread in the Sports forum. He got catfished in the wrong era. If this happened today, nobody would care and news agencies wouldn't care.
Watching this now (episode 1), two things from me:
1. I don’t follow college football, so I didn’t really know about this story.
2. Back in 2009-2011, the “Catfish” tv show didn’t premiere yet (2012). I’ve seen every episode of “Catfish” (over 200 episodes), and now all the warning signs from this story are very common catfishing tactics.
It’s quite hard to catfish these days. There are so many anti-catfish tools available for your defense.
