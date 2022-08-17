Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Quote:

Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Teo and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah Naya Tuiasosopo.

Te'o told many media outlets that both his grandmother and his girlfriend had died on September 11, 2012.

Te'o said that his girlfriend,

student Lennay Kekua, had been injured in a car accident, and was discovered during her treatment to have

.

Te'o did not miss any football games for Notre Dame, saying that he had promised Kekua he would play even if something had happened to her.

Many sports media outlets reported on these tragedies during Te'o's strong 2012 season and emergence as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

After receiving an anonymous email tip in January 2013, reporters Timothy Burke and Jack Dickey of the sports blog

conducted an investigation into Kekua's identity. On January 16, they published an article alleging Kekua

and pointed to a person named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo (now Naya Tuiasosopo) as involved in the

of a relationship with Te'o.

Tuiasosopo has been described as a family friend or acquaintance of Te'o.

Pictures of Kekua that had been published in the media were actually of Diane O'Meara, a former high school classmate of Tuiasosopo.