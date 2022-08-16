DVD Talk Forum

Last Light (Peacock) - S: Matthew Fox -- Premieres 9/8/22

   
Last Light (Peacock) - S: Matthew Fox -- Premieres 9/8/22







Last Light is streaming September 8th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uXEotu

Synopsis: Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the worlds oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrows best-selling novel of the same name.



5 episode series. This is Matthew Fox's 1st acting job in 7 years and 1st TV project since Lost. He was apparently retired from acting before he signed up for this.
Re: Last Light (Peacock) - S: Matthew Fox -- Premieres 9/8/22
So it's Greenland with a different disaster happening? Sounds pretty terrible, IMO though I have no knowledge of the book.
