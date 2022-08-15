Re: Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul?

All this poll is going to do is denigrate BCS by comparison. BCS was always designed to be a commentary on Breaking Bad, an accessory, a companion-piece, never meant to be its successor in the pantheon. I think BB is a Mt Rushmore type TV show up there with The Sopranos and Mad Men. It will never be duplicated. That said, there have been things about BCS that I have actually liked better. Most specifically Kim and the Kim and Jimmy relationship - something very different and special and unlike any I've ever seen portrayed on screen, and a much stronger female counterpart to the male lead. And what Bob Odenkirk did with a character that, frankly, I was never very fond of on BB and actually stood out to me like a sore thumb of comic relief on that show. Here he made him so human, so vulnerable, so flawed on BCS. I can't say it's a better performance than Cranston's, but I do think it's more nuanced and maybe more interesting.