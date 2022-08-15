View Poll Results: Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul?
Breaking Bad
85.71%
Better Call Saul
14.29%
Only Breaking Bad, never saw or got into BCS.
0
0%
only BCS, never got into BB. (you never know!)
0
0%
Liked both equally.
0
0%
Neither.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
you knew it was coming. about 12 hours early, but for those who can wait until 10:40pm EST tonight, which show did you like better? plain and simple. perhaps BB will run away with it, but who knows?
i know which way i'm leaning, but will make final decision tonight.
i know which way i'm leaning, but will make final decision tonight.
I don't need to see the finale to decide. Breaking Bad, without question.
All this poll is going to do is denigrate BCS by comparison. BCS was always designed to be a commentary on Breaking Bad, an accessory, a companion-piece, never meant to be its successor in the pantheon. I think BB is a Mt Rushmore type TV show up there with The Sopranos and Mad Men. It will never be duplicated. That said, there have been things about BCS that I have actually liked better. Most specifically Kim and the Kim and Jimmy relationship - something very different and special and unlike any I've ever seen portrayed on screen, and a much stronger female counterpart to the male lead. And what Bob Odenkirk did with a character that, frankly, I was never very fond of on BB and actually stood out to me like a sore thumb of comic relief on that show. Here he made him so human, so vulnerable, so flawed on BCS. I can't say it's a better performance than Cranston's, but I do think it's more nuanced and maybe more interesting.
Breaking Bad. I feel like Better Call Saul could've been its equal, but it's lost me at the end. Whereas Walter White's descent was extremely well done, the transition from Jimmy to Saul was much more abrupt and felt unearned. And while the Gene story originally was interesting, I think the last several episodes turning Gene back into Saul-but-way-dumber has been a letdown. I'm curious to see how they wrap it up, but am pretty confident in saying they didn't stick the landing. All of that said, I don't want to be overly down on BCS, as it's provided some incredibly good television and Lalo was one of the best villains on screen in the past several years.
