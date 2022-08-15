Quote:

Netflix and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Blade 2, Hellboy) have teamed up for new anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.



From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales  including two original works by del Toro  will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.



Netflix has announced today that the series will debut Tuesday, October 25, launching a special four day, double episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. Two all-new Cabinet of Curiosities tales will debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix members around the world.



With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds, said Guillermo del Toro. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.



Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro; executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.



Check out a new trailer for Guillermo del Toros Cabinet of Curiosities below, which introduces some of the shows practical monsters and also reveals the individual episode titles.



And read on for everything you need to know about each of those episodes



DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE



Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, Miss Bala), DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor, Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Tenika Davis (Jupiters Legacy, Titans) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City), based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight).



GRAVEYARD RATS



David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) stars in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal).



LOT 36



Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos).



PICKMANS MODEL



Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burtons Alice In Wonderland; American Gods; Back To The Future; Willard; Charlies Angels), and Oriana Leman (The Whale; The Detectives) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil).



THE AUTOPSY



Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest; Homeland; Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire) and Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).



THE MURMURING



Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale).



THE OUTSIDE



Kate Micucci (The Little Hours; Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley; Party Down) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch).



THE VIEWING



Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum; Naked Lunch; Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show; The Righteous Gemstones), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service; upcoming Rebel Moon), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe; Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key; Cult of Chucky) and Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch; DCs Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.