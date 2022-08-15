Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) S: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene

Quote:

Bad blood runs in the family. Get to know the Garvey sisters when Bad Sisters premieres August 19 on Apple TV+



"Bad Sisters," the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan ("Catastrophe," "Shining Vale").



A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breath-taking coast of Ireland, "Bad Sisters" will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 14. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, "Bad Sisters" stars Anne-Marie Duff ("Suffragette," "The Salisbury Poisonings"), Eva Birthistle ("Brooklyn," "The Last Kingdom"), Sarah Greene ("Frank of Ireland," "Dublin Murders") and Eve Hewson ("Behind her Eyes," "The Luminaries") as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang ("Dracula," "The Northman"), Brian Gleeson ("Frank of Ireland," "Peaky Blinders"), Daryl McCormack ("Good Luck to you, Leo Grande," "Peaky Blinders"), Assaad Bouab ("Call My Agent," The Pursuit of Love") and newcomer Saise Quinn ("Monster").



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Anne-Marie Duff

· Assaad Bouab

· Brian Gleeson

· Claes Bang

· Daryl McCormack

· Eva Birthistle

· Eve Hewson

· Saise Quinn

· Sarah Greene

· Sharon Horgan



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bert Hamelinck as EP

· Brett Baer as CRTR/EP

· Clelia Mountford as EP

· Dave Finkel as CRTR/EP

· Dearbhla Walsh as DIR

· Faye Dorn as EP

· Josephine Bornebusch as DIR

· Malin-Sarah Gozin as EP/CRTR (Original Series)

· Michael Sagol as EP

· Rebecca Gatward as DIR

· Sharon Horgan as CRTR/EP