The Undeclared War (Peacock) - S: Khalique-Brown, Lester, Rylance, Pegg

Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents every hidden move. The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public don't know you're fighting?



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adrian Lester

· Alex Jennings

· Hannah Khalique-Brown

· Maisie Richardson-Sellers

· Mark Rylance

· Simon Pegg



CREW INFORMATION:

· Colin Callender as EP

· Noëlette Buckley as EP

· Peter Kosminsky as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Robert Jones as PROD