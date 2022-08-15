The Undeclared War (Peacock) - S: Khalique-Brown, Lester, Rylance, Pegg
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,660
Likes: 0
Received 2,903 Likes on 1,987 Posts
The Undeclared War (Peacock) - S: Khalique-Brown, Lester, Rylance, Pegg
Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents every hidden move. The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public don't know you're fighting?
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adrian Lester
· Alex Jennings
· Hannah Khalique-Brown
· Maisie Richardson-Sellers
· Mark Rylance
· Simon Pegg
CREW INFORMATION:
· Colin Callender as EP
· Noëlette Buckley as EP
· Peter Kosminsky as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Robert Jones as PROD
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adrian Lester
· Alex Jennings
· Hannah Khalique-Brown
· Maisie Richardson-Sellers
· Mark Rylance
· Simon Pegg
CREW INFORMATION:
· Colin Callender as EP
· Noëlette Buckley as EP
· Peter Kosminsky as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Robert Jones as PROD
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off