Westworld (S4E08) -- Season Finale -- "Que Será, Será" -- 8/14/22
Last episode of the season. No word yet on a future season. I mentioned in the last thread that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are currently filming their new show for Amazon "Fallout" so it's probably unlikely we would get another season in 2023.
