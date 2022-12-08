DVD Talk Forum

This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22

This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22

   
08-14-22, 03:55 PM
This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22
This premiered on Friday. I just started this show and two episodes in and this shit is funny as hell. I'm binging it. Lots of deep cut Latino jokes that hit the spot.



"Hugs not Thugs!"
08-14-22, 04:13 PM
Re: This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Lots of deep cut Latino jokes that hit the spot.
That concerns me a little. I'm worried those jokes won't land since I'm pretty far from being Latino.
08-14-22, 04:16 PM
Re: This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
That concerns me a little. I'm worried those jokes won't land since I'm pretty far from being Latino.
There's enough jokes for non-Latinos. Michael Imperioli is also in it.
08-14-22, 04:20 PM
Re: This Fool (Hulu) -- premieres 8/12/22
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
There's enough jokes for non-Latinos. Michael Imperioli is also in it.
Funny gangsters? j/k I'll check it out.
