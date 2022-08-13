The Rookie: Feds (ABC) -- S: Niecy Nash-Betts, Britt Robertson, James Lesure -- Premieres 9/27/22
I don't anticipate this spinoff of The Rookie being very popular here. But, the 1st promo was released yesterday. Might as well start a thread for it.
This character was introduced in a 2 episode arc on The Rookie last season. It's from the same creators of the original series. Fillion is an EP on the show. I wouldn't be surprised if he guest stars occasionally.
I won't watch this, but I have always liked the lovely Britt Robertson
