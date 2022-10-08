DVD Talk Forum

House of Hammer (Discovery +) -- Docuseries of the fall of actor Armie Hammer -- Premieres 9/2/22

   
House of Hammer (Discovery +) -- Docuseries of the fall of actor Armie Hammer -- Premieres 9/2/22



Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammers alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.


3-part series

