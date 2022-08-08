I Am Groot (Disney+) - animated shorts - premieres 8/10/22
I Am Groot (Disney+) - animated shorts - premieres 8/10/22
Theres no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing upand getting into troubleamong the stars.
I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyones favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Vin Diesel as Groot
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brad Winderbaum as EP
· James Gunn as EP
· Kevin Feige as EP
· Kirsten Lepore as DIR/WRTR
· Louis D'Esposito as EP
· Victoria Alonso as EP
Short 1: Groots First Steps
Baby Groot discovers hes not the only plant being pampered aboard his space ship. A happy accident convinces Groot to try taking his first steps out of his potonly to learn you have to walk before you can run.
I thought it would be really cool to start the whole series having Groot grow out of his pot, sort of like a loose version of a plant-growing time-lapse, says Lepore. That was melded with this idea I had of Groot vs. Tree where Groot, a sentient tree, goes up against a non-sentient tree. We really played up the Buster Keaton-esque style of physical comedy in which the inanimate object always wins.
Short 2: The Little Guy
Its hard to be the little guy, but when Baby Groot accidentally uncovers a civilization of miniature blue aliens, the tables are turned. At first intimidated by the seemingly enormous tree toddler, the Grunds soon discover hes the hero theyve been waiting for.
More than any other characters in the shorts, the Grunds are the super-duper simple type of character I personally like to design, says Lepore. I enjoy the challenge of pulling out as much expression as you can in the subtlety of just black dots and a mouth. She adds, Theres also that childlike experience of discovering an anthill, and you want to be nice and friendly, but youre also really curious and start poking around and messing things up.
Short 3: Groots Pursuit
Baby Groot investigates a spooky noise thats been haunting the Quadrant, the massive Ravager ship that he calls home. In doing so, he comes face-to-face with Iwua, an intelligent, shapeshifting alien who assumes his form. The best way to resolve who actually is Groot: a dance-off.
The seed of the idea for this short came from the childhood game of mimicking, when someone starts copying you and you get really ticked off, says Lepore. Groot gets so ticked off to the point that, instead of fighting, they do a dance battle. Basically, lets see if this guy can keep up. Groots Pursuit also features a voice cameo by executive producer and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director, James Gunn. He was the voice of the wrist watch/headlamp, which Groot smacks when its malfunctioning, says Lepore. I remember he was in the middle of shooting and on his lunch break, and was ushered into a trailer to record all these lines for us. Hes just a very generous guy.
Short 4: Groot Takes a Bath
Everybody needs some alone time to relax and wash up, but things go quite differently when youre a Flora Colossi toddler. When Groots bath concoction results in epic leaf growth, he takes his haircut into his own hands and gets inventive with styling.
From the very beginning, I was very interested in Groots physical abilities: the fact that he can sprout leaves and his limbs can grow super long, says Lepore. In this short, he accidentally creates this magic potion thats like Miracle-Gro for the whole body. Its like Groot as a Chia Pet, which was a very fun arena to play in.
Short 5: Magnum Opus
Groot sets out to paint a family portrait of himself and the Guardians, and goes to great lengths to collect art supplies and forge his masterpiece. Rocket stumbles upon Groots efforts and quickly discovers just how messyand disastrousthe artistic process can be.
Groots the lone toddler on the ship, trying to figure out what his art materials are, says Lepore. "He doesnt have an art store to go to, so hes just going around stealing things from others. Rocket, the cybernetically and genetically augmented woodland creature voiced by Bradley Cooper, makes an appearance in this short, and according to Lepore, He can be a bit of a scolding parent but also a buddy with a soft heart when it comes to Groot.
Winderbaum ventures, Rocket is an unlikely parent. There was a partnershipmaybe a big brother-little brother dynamicwith Rocket and Groot from the first film, but Rockets relationship with Baby Groot is quite different. He feels very responsible for him. That comes through in Bradley's performance and in his cameo in the last short of this batch.
