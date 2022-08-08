DVD Talk Forum

I Am Groot (Disney+) - animated shorts - premieres 8/10/22


Theres no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing upand getting into troubleamong the stars.

I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyones favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Vin Diesel as Groot

CREW INFORMATION:
· Brad Winderbaum as EP
· James Gunn as EP
· Kevin Feige as EP
· Kirsten Lepore as DIR/WRTR
· Louis D'Esposito as EP
· Victoria Alonso as EP
Short 1: Groots First Steps
Baby Groot discovers hes not the only plant being pampered aboard his space ship. A happy accident convinces Groot to try taking his first steps out of his potonly to learn you have to walk before you can run.

I thought it would be really cool to start the whole series having Groot grow out of his pot, sort of like a loose version of a plant-growing time-lapse, says Lepore. That was melded with this idea I had of Groot vs. Tree where Groot, a sentient tree, goes up against a non-sentient tree. We really played up the Buster Keaton-esque style of physical comedy in which the inanimate object always wins.

Short 2: The Little Guy
Its hard to be the little guy, but when Baby Groot accidentally uncovers a civilization of miniature blue aliens, the tables are turned. At first intimidated by the seemingly enormous tree toddler, the Grunds soon discover hes the hero theyve been waiting for.

More than any other characters in the shorts, the Grunds are the super-duper simple type of character I personally like to design, says Lepore. I enjoy the challenge of pulling out as much expression as you can in the subtlety of just black dots and a mouth. She adds, Theres also that childlike experience of discovering an anthill, and you want to be nice and friendly, but youre also really curious and start poking around and messing things up.

Short 3: Groots Pursuit
Baby Groot investigates a spooky noise thats been haunting the Quadrant, the massive Ravager ship that he calls home. In doing so, he comes face-to-face with Iwua, an intelligent, shapeshifting alien who assumes his form. The best way to resolve who actually is Groot: a dance-off.

The seed of the idea for this short came from the childhood game of mimicking, when someone starts copying you and you get really ticked off, says Lepore. Groot gets so ticked off to the point that, instead of fighting, they do a dance battle. Basically, lets see if this guy can keep up. Groots Pursuit also features a voice cameo by executive producer and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director, James Gunn. He was the voice of the wrist watch/headlamp, which Groot smacks when its malfunctioning, says Lepore. I remember he was in the middle of shooting and on his lunch break, and was ushered into a trailer to record all these lines for us. Hes just a very generous guy.

Short 4: Groot Takes a Bath
Everybody needs some alone time to relax and wash up, but things go quite differently when youre a Flora Colossi toddler. When Groots bath concoction results in epic leaf growth, he takes his haircut into his own hands and gets inventive with styling.

From the very beginning, I was very interested in Groots physical abilities: the fact that he can sprout leaves and his limbs can grow super long, says Lepore. In this short, he accidentally creates this magic potion thats like Miracle-Gro for the whole body. Its like Groot as a Chia Pet, which was a very fun arena to play in.

Short 5: Magnum Opus
Groot sets out to paint a family portrait of himself and the Guardians, and goes to great lengths to collect art supplies and forge his masterpiece. Rocket stumbles upon Groots efforts and quickly discovers just how messyand disastrousthe artistic process can be.

Groots the lone toddler on the ship, trying to figure out what his art materials are, says Lepore. "He doesnt have an art store to go to, so hes just going around stealing things from others. Rocket, the cybernetically and genetically augmented woodland creature voiced by Bradley Cooper, makes an appearance in this short, and according to Lepore, He can be a bit of a scolding parent but also a buddy with a soft heart when it comes to Groot.

Winderbaum ventures, Rocket is an unlikely parent. There was a partnershipmaybe a big brother-little brother dynamicwith Rocket and Groot from the first film, but Rockets relationship with Baby Groot is quite different. He feels very responsible for him. That comes through in Bradley's performance and in his cameo in the last short of this batch.
