Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - limited series - EP: Cuse, Ridley, S: Vera Farmiga
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,560
Likes: 0
Received 2,867 Likes on 1,967 Posts
Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - limited series - EP: Cuse, Ridley, S: Vera Farmiga
As the water rose, resources depleted, and exhaustion set in, the employees at Memorial Medical Center faced unimaginable choices following Hurricane Katrina. Five Days at Memorial premieres August 12 on Apple TV+
Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm’s aftermath.
Starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, and Adepero Oduye.
CREW INFORMATION:
· Carlton Cuse as CRTR/DIR/EP
· John Ridley as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Sheri Fink as BOOK
· Wendey Stanzler as DIR
Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm’s aftermath.
Starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, and Adepero Oduye.
CREW INFORMATION:
· Carlton Cuse as CRTR/DIR/EP
· John Ridley as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Sheri Fink as BOOK
· Wendey Stanzler as DIR
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off