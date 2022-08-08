Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - limited series - EP: Cuse, Ridley, S: Vera Farmiga

Quote:

As the water rose, resources depleted, and exhaustion set in, the employees at Memorial Medical Center faced unimaginable choices following Hurricane Katrina. Five Days at Memorial premieres August 12 on Apple TV+



Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm’s aftermath.



Starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, and Adepero Oduye.



CREW INFORMATION:

· Carlton Cuse as CRTR/DIR/EP

· John Ridley as CRTR/DIR/EP

· Sheri Fink as BOOK

· Wendey Stanzler as DIR