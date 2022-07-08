DVD Talk Forum

Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83

TV Talk

Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83

   
08-07-22, 03:09 PM
DVD Talk God
Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83




RIP the original T.C.


08-07-22, 03:13 PM
Re: Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83
He was that old?!? Wow. Always thought he was my parents' age (Mid-60s) But RIP.

Loved him in The Mack.
08-07-22, 03:20 PM
Re: Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83
Never forget though, he killed Merlin.

08-07-22, 03:20 PM
Re: Roger E. Mosley, co-star of Magnum P.I., dead at 83
Originally Posted by Mondo Kane View Post
He was that old?!? Wow. Always thought he was my parents' age (Mid-60s) But RIP.

Loved him in The Mack.
Magnum PI started airing about 42 years ago. He was definitely not 20-something when it aired. Mosley was in his early 40s when that started and Selleck was in his mid 30s.


