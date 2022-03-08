LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (Disney+) - 8/5/22

Quote:

Best vacation ever! Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation, an Original special, streams August 5, only on Disney+.



The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group and the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series that began with “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” and continued with “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” will premiere August 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.



“LEGO® Star Wars Summer Vacation,” which is set shortly after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” features the voices of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous “LEGO Star Wars” specials, and includes “Weird Al’s” new original song, Scarif Beach Party.