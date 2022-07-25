DVD Talk Forum

Reginald the Vampire (SyFy) -- S: Jacob Batalon -- Premieres 10/5/22

Reginald the Vampire (SyFy) -- S: Jacob Batalon -- Premieres 10/5/22

   
Reginald the Vampire (SyFy) -- S: Jacob Batalon -- Premieres 10/5/22


Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle - the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, "Reginald the Vampire" proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine.

"Reginald the Vampire" is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.
10 episode season. Batalon as most of you know is from the Holland Spider-Man movies.
TV Talk
