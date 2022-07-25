Vampire Academy (Peacock) -- Based on the book series -- From EP Julie Plec -- Premieres 9/15/22

Quote:



From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first. 'Vampire Academy' is based on the international bestselling book series - a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.



The series from Universal Television will premiere the first four episodes on Peacock on September 15, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

