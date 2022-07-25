Vampire Academy (Peacock) -- Based on the book series -- From EP Julie Plec -- Premieres 9/15/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,357
Received 1,865 Likes on 1,370 Posts
Vampire Academy (Peacock) -- Based on the book series -- From EP Julie Plec -- Premieres 9/15/22
From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.'Vampire Academy' is based on the international bestselling book series - a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.
The series from Universal Television will premiere the first four episodes on Peacock on September 15, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.
10 episode season. Julie Plec as some of you may know was the EP and showrunner of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies and lots more. This trailer was released during Comic Con.
This is apparently based on a recent book series, so probably none of you have read it unless you have kids that read it.
There was a 2014 Vampire Academy movie starring Zoey Deutch that was based off the same material. Don't know if anyone here saw it. I have not seen it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off