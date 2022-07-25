Uncoupled (Netflix) S: Neil Patrick Harris, C: Darren Star - premieres 7/29/22

Quote:

Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over  and dating again  in his 40s.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley

· Emerson Brooks as Billy

· Marcia Gay Harden as Claire

· Neil Patrick Harris as Michael

· Tisha Campbell as Suzanne

· Tuc Watkins as Colin



CREW INFORMATION:

· Darren Star as CRTR/EP

· Jefferey Richman as CRTR/EP

· Lilly Burns as EP

· Neil Patrick Harris as EP

· Tony Hernandez as EP