Uncoupled (Netflix) S: Neil Patrick Harris, C: Darren Star - premieres 7/29/22
Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over and dating again in his 40s.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley
· Emerson Brooks as Billy
· Marcia Gay Harden as Claire
· Neil Patrick Harris as Michael
· Tisha Campbell as Suzanne
· Tuc Watkins as Colin
CREW INFORMATION:
· Darren Star as CRTR/EP
· Jefferey Richman as CRTR/EP
· Lilly Burns as EP
· Neil Patrick Harris as EP
· Tony Hernandez as EP
