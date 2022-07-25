DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Uncoupled (Netflix) S: Neil Patrick Harris, C: Darren Star - premieres 7/29/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Uncoupled (Netflix) S: Neil Patrick Harris, C: Darren Star - premieres 7/29/22

   
Old 07-25-22, 06:58 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,418
Likes: 0
Received 2,831 Likes on 1,937 Posts
Uncoupled (Netflix) S: Neil Patrick Harris, C: Darren Star - premieres 7/29/22
Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over  and dating again  in his 40s.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley
· Emerson Brooks as Billy
· Marcia Gay Harden as Claire
· Neil Patrick Harris as Michael
· Tisha Campbell as Suzanne
· Tuc Watkins as Colin

CREW INFORMATION:
· Darren Star as CRTR/EP
· Jefferey Richman as CRTR/EP
· Lilly Burns as EP
· Neil Patrick Harris as EP
· Tony Hernandez as EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
For All Mankind (Apple TV+) -- S: Joel Kinnaman -- NASA series from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.