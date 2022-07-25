DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Keep Breathing (Netflix) - limited series - S: Melissa Barrera - premieres 7/28/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Keep Breathing (Netflix) - limited series - S: Melissa Barrera - premieres 7/28/22

   
Old 07-25-22, 06:52 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,418
Likes: 0
Received 2,831 Likes on 1,937 Posts
Keep Breathing (Netflix) - limited series - S: Melissa Barrera - premieres 7/28/22
After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv (Melissa Barrera), must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Austin Stowell
· Florencia Lozano
· Jeff Wilbusch as Danny
· Juan Pablo Espinosa
· Melissa Barrera as Liv

CREW INFORMATION:
· Brendan Gall as CRTR/EP
· Iturri Sosa as CO-EP
· Maggie Kiley as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Martin Gero as CRTR/EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Resort (Peacock) S: Milioti, Harper, Offerman - premieres 7/28/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.