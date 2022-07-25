Keep Breathing (Netflix) - limited series - S: Melissa Barrera - premieres 7/28/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,418
Likes: 0
Received 2,831 Likes on 1,937 Posts
Keep Breathing (Netflix) - limited series - S: Melissa Barrera - premieres 7/28/22
After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv (Melissa Barrera), must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Austin Stowell
· Florencia Lozano
· Jeff Wilbusch as Danny
· Juan Pablo Espinosa
· Melissa Barrera as Liv
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brendan Gall as CRTR/EP
· Iturri Sosa as CO-EP
· Maggie Kiley as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Martin Gero as CRTR/EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Austin Stowell
· Florencia Lozano
· Jeff Wilbusch as Danny
· Juan Pablo Espinosa
· Melissa Barrera as Liv
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brendan Gall as CRTR/EP
· Iturri Sosa as CO-EP
· Maggie Kiley as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Martin Gero as CRTR/EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off