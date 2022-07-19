Re: Netflix CEO says traditional linear TV will be dead in 5-10 years

It's taken a long time, but I have reached the point where I never watch any broadcast prime-time programming in real time, and hardly watch but a few network shows at all.



That said I still watch local news and information programming, and network news and talk, which is all either live or same day live to tape.



And there is the factor that as long as the electricity is on, the TV works, but no internet service is as reliable.