DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Idol (HBO) -- S: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd -- From the co-creator of Euphoria

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Idol (HBO) -- S: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd -- From the co-creator of Euphoria

   
Old 07-17-22, 05:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,149
Received 1,821 Likes on 1,337 Posts
The Idol (HBO) -- S: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd -- From the co-creator of Euphoria


https://www.vulture.com/2022/07/the-...r-is-here.html


Its been a little while since it was first reported that the Weeknd was set to create and star in his own HBO series, but a year and several behind-the-scenes shakeups later, The Idolfinally has its first teaser trailer, and its everything that we more or less expected. The Idol, according to the teaser, comes from the sick and twisted minds of Abel Tesfaye (the Weeknd) and Euphorias Sam Levinson, so take that as you will. The show follows Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star lured into a cult led by Tesfayes character, and features all the Levinson trademarks: beautiful young people, drugs, mood lighting. In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the series will star a huge cast of singers and actors, including Troye Sivan, Blackpinks Jennie Kim, TV on the Radios Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, and Nico Hiraga. A premiere date for The Idol has not yet been announced.



This is an A24 production and is also co-created by The Weeknd

No release date yet.


DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Resident Evil (Netflix) -- premieres 7/14/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.