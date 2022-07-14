The Idol (HBO) -- S: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd -- From the co-creator of Euphoria
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,149
Received 1,821 Likes on 1,337 Posts
The Idol (HBO) -- S: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd -- From the co-creator of Euphoria
https://www.vulture.com/2022/07/the-...r-is-here.html
Its been a little while since it was first reported that the Weeknd was set to create and star in his own HBO series, but a year and several behind-the-scenes shakeups later, The Idolfinally has its first teaser trailer, and its everything that we more or less expected. The Idol, according to the teaser, comes from the sick and twisted minds of Abel Tesfaye (the Weeknd) and Euphorias Sam Levinson, so take that as you will. The show follows Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star lured into a cult led by Tesfayes character, and features all the Levinson trademarks: beautiful young people, drugs, mood lighting. In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the series will star a huge cast of singers and actors, including Troye Sivan, Blackpinks Jennie Kim, TV on the Radios Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, and Nico Hiraga. A premiere date for The Idol has not yet been announced.
This is an A24 production and is also co-created by The Weeknd
No release date yet.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off