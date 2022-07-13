Re: Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)

So many good British crime dramas out there and I was looking for more to watch. Love Manville.

Stuffed with the best British acting talent in a generation, this gloriously directed, superbly written ending was quietly devastating.

Please report back. The final episode was so powerful and emotional. The Guardian said "" I expect this to sweep the TV BAFTAs next year.