Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)

TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)

   
07-14-22, 10:22 PM
Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)
Just finished this outstanding series and highly highly recommend. Stellar cast with David Morrissey and Lesley Manville being the standouts. One of the best British crime dramas I've ever seen. Right up there with "Prime Suspect", "The Fall", "Broadchurch" and "Happy Valley".


https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-r...tgO-rYcAt55dWk

https://thespinoff.co.nz/tv/13-07-20...k8hoMiLNpk9sBY
07-14-22, 10:27 PM
Re: Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)
Looks great... thanks for recommending it. Definitely giving this a watch.

So many good British crime dramas out there and I was looking for more to watch. Love Manville.
07-14-22, 10:36 PM
Re: Sherwood (BBC)-- S: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville (Outstanding British crime/drama series)
Looks great... thanks for recommending it. Definitely giving this a watch.

So many good British crime dramas out there and I was looking for more to watch. Love Manville.
Please report back. The final episode was so powerful and emotional. The Guardian said "Stuffed with the best British acting talent in a generation, this gloriously directed, superbly written ending was quietly devastating." I expect this to sweep the TV BAFTAs next year.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-r...F_jQKPgugVudUU
