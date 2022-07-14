The Patient (Hulu) - S: Carell, Gleeson - from the creator of The Americans - premieres 8/30/22

Quote:

Domhnall Gleeson channels Hannibal Lecter in the first trailer for The Patient, the upcoming FX limited series co-starring Steve Carell.



Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who previously worked together on the acclaimed FX drama The Americans, The Patient focuses on the relationship between Alexander Strauss (Carell), a well-regarded psychotherapist, and his new patient Sam Fortner (Gleeson). When Sam takes Strauss hostage, he reveals himself to be a serial killer, and asks the doctor to cure him of his murderous tendencies. As Strauss reluctantly begins treatment, the experience unearths demons and traumas of his own, blurring the line between the patient and therapist. The trailer begins with a normal therapy session between the two before fast-forwarding to the hostage situation, with Strauss trapped via chain in Sams house.



Successful therapy requires a safe environment, without anything like fear hanging over every session, Carell says in the trailer.



The Patient also stars Andrew Leeds (Barry, The Dropout) as Strauss estranged son, David Alan Grier (the upcoming The Color Purple, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!) as his old therapist, Linda Emond (The Gilded Age, The Unforgivable) as his mother Candance and Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Those Who Wish Me Dead) as his recently deceased wife. Fields and Weisberg write and executive produce the series with Carell, Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. Chris Long also executive produces, and will direct the shows first two episodes. Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton also helm episodes of the show. FX Productions produces the series.



Carells latest Minions film, The Rise of Gru, hit theaters July 1. Gleeson is set to play former White House counsel John Dean in The White House Plumbers, an upcoming HBO miniseries about the Watergate scandal, later this year.



The Patient premieres Aug. 30, and will run for 10 episodes on Hulu.