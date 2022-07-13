DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - Episode 6 - 7/13/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - Episode 6 - 7/13/22

   
Old 07-12-22, 07:28 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,250
Likes: 0
Received 2,786 Likes on 1,906 Posts
Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - Episode 6 - 7/13/22

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-12-22, 07:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,063
Received 1,803 Likes on 1,329 Posts
Re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - Episode 6 - 7/13/22
I'm curious about the odds that we get either a Carol Danvers or Monica Rambeau cameo tonight or both? Tonight is it. We won't see Kamala Khan again until The Marvels next year. I have to believe they will have some kind of segue to it.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-12-22, 08:35 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,776
Received 284 Likes on 180 Posts
Re: Ms. Marvel (S1E06) - Finale - Episode 6 - 7/13/22
I am totally excited for the finale tomorrow. I do hope we get a Captain Marvel and Pulsar cameo.. or something more than that... a clean bridge to The Marvels.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.