The Rehearsal (HBO) - C: Nathan Fielder - premieres 7/15/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,209
Likes: 0
Received 2,774 Likes on 1,897 Posts
The Rehearsal (HBO) - C: Nathan Fielder - premieres 7/15/22
Why leave life to chance? Starring Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal premieres July 15 on HBO Max.
Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," HBO's "How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?
Nathan Fielder is the Executive Producer, writer, director and star. Fielder is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Clark Reinking is Executive Producer (episode 101) and is represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Dave Paige is Executive Producer (episodes 102-106) and is represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Christie Smith and Dan McManus Executive Produce for Rise Management.
Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," HBO's "How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?
Nathan Fielder is the Executive Producer, writer, director and star. Fielder is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Clark Reinking is Executive Producer (episode 101) and is represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Dave Paige is Executive Producer (episodes 102-106) and is represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Christie Smith and Dan McManus Executive Produce for Rise Management.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off