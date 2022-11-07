The Rehearsal (HBO) - C: Nathan Fielder - premieres 7/15/22

Quote:

Why leave life to chance? Starring Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal premieres July 15 on HBO Max.



Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," HBO's "How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?



Nathan Fielder is the Executive Producer, writer, director and star. Fielder is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Clark Reinking is Executive Producer (episode 101) and is represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Dave Paige is Executive Producer (episodes 102-106) and is represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Christie Smith and Dan McManus Executive Produce for Rise Management.