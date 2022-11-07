Icons Uneartherd: Star Wars (VICE) - from the creators of The Toys/Movies That Made Us
Icons Uneartherd: Star Wars (VICE) - from the creators of The Toys/Movies That Made Us
Vice TV will world premiere the Nacelle Companys new Icons Unearthed series July 12, with the first installment of a 6-hour deep dive into the Star Wars Universe.
In Icons Unearthed: Star Wars Marcia Lucas, Oscar-winning film editor and ex-wife of George Lucas, sits down for her first-ever on-camera interview and provides unique insight into the rise of LucasFilm including her 14-year marriage to and eventual divorce from George Lucas the editing of the original Star Wars trilogy, the origin of the idea that Darth Vader would be Lukes father and if there were really originally plans for nine movies.
Icons Unearthed: Star Wars also includes exclusive interviews with Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, Tom Spina and many more. Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.
The Nacelle Company, which is headed by Brian Volk-Weiss and produced The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, also produces Icons Unearthed. The new anthology documentary series will focus on some of the biggest movie and TV franchises in history.
Were so excited to embark on this partnership with Brian and Nacelle to tell these amazing unfiltered stories as only Vice TV can. And the Star Wars franchise, perhaps the most iconic entertainment property of all-time, is the natural place to start on this epic journey, said Peter Gaffney, SVP of Content Strategy & Program Scheduling, Vice TV.
Nacelle Company CEO Volk-Weiss was equally excited saying, Star Wars is the movie that inspired my entire career, so to be hearing new stories from the people who were there was mind blowing not just once or twice, but again and again. I believe fans of the franchise will be blown away by what we unearthed.
Directed by Volk-Weiss Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is culled from months of filming and interviewing filmmakers, actors and crew members across the world, from England to Tunisia, to source exclusive, previously unknown and surprising stories.
The Icons Unearthed documentary series is executive produced by Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.
The series will world premiere with the first Star Wars installment on July 12, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.
You can always watch on the website if you don't have the channel on a service.
