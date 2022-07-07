Light & Magic (Disney+) -- docuseries about ILM -- premieres 7/27/22
Light & Magic (Disney+) -- docuseries about ILM -- premieres 7/27/22
Anything is possible.
Light & Magic, a six-part series about Industrial Light & Magic, starts streaming July 27 on Disney Plus.
Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtain of Industrial Light & Magic. Learn about the pioneers of modern filmmaking as we go on a journey to bring George Lucas’ vision to life. These filmmakers would then go on to inspire the entire industry of visual effects.
The series is directed by Lawrence Kasdan, and the executive producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.
All episodes of “Light & Magic” premiere on July 27, exclusively on Disney+.
Re: Light & Magic (Disney+) -- docuseries about ILM -- premieres 7/27/22
that looks really good.
