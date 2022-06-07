DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E10) -- "A Quality of Mercy" -- 7/7/22 (Season Finale)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E10) -- "A Quality of Mercy" -- 7/7/22 (Season Finale)

   
Old 07-06-22, 10:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,764
Received 280 Likes on 177 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E10) -- "A Quality of Mercy" -- 7/7/22 (Season Finale)



A Quality of Mercy - Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Just as Captain Pike thinks he's figured out how to escape his fate, he's visited by his future self, who shows him the consequences of his actions.






Written by Henry Alonso Myers and Akita Goldsmith. Directed by Chris Smith.
My apologies for posting a few hours early, but Im excited.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Terminal List (Amazon) - S: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu -- EP: Fuqua - Premieres 7/1/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.