Black Bird (Apple TV+) S: Egerton, Hauser, Kinnear, Liotta, Moafi, EP: Lehane - premieres 7/8/22
When serving time, youll do anything for a chance at freedom even if that means facing a suspected killer. Black Bird arrives July 8 on Apple TV+
When high school football hero and decorated policemans son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Halls appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.
Inspired by true events, Dennis Lehanes newest Apple Original Series stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Ensemble cast also includes Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta.
Black Bird is developed and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam (Bullhead, The Drop), who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the books author James Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.
