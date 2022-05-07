Trigger Point (Peacock) - S: Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester - premieres 7/8/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,137
Likes: 0
Received 2,755 Likes on 1,882 Posts
Trigger Point (Peacock) - S: Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester - premieres 7/8/22
Trigger Point is streaming July 8th on Peacock
Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit - but how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?
Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit - but how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off