Trigger Point (Peacock) - S: Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester - premieres 7/8/22

Quote:

Trigger Point is streaming July 8th on Peacock



Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit - but how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?