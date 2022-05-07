Moonhaven (AMC+) - S: Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Dominic Monaghan - premieres 7/7/22

Quote:

A skeptic in Paradise, Earth pilot Bella Sway is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon 100 years in the future.



Dont miss the 2 episode premiere on July 7 exclusively on AMC+.



Starring: Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Dominic Monaghan



Moonhaven focuses on Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven's miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves.