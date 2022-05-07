Maggie (Hulu) - S: Rebecca Rittenhouse - from the creator of Life in Pieces - premieres 7/6/22

Quote:

It’s hard enough being a young, single woman in the world today - it’s harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie has true psychic abilities, meaning she regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny at the same time that she meets an unexpected guy, her life gets even more comedically complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Maggie. Stream all episodes July 6, only on Hulu.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Angelique Cabral as Amy

· Chloe Bridges as Jessie

· Chris Elliott as Jack

· David Del Rio as Ben

· Kerri Kenney as Maria

· Leonardo Nam as Dave

· Nichole Sakura as Louise

· Ray Ford as Angel

· Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie



CREW INFORMATION:

· Evan Hayes as EP

· Jeff Morton as EP

· Justin Adler as CRTR/EP

· Maggie Mull as CRTR/EP

· Natalia Anderson as DIR (Pilot)

· Tim Curcio as CRTR

