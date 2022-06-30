DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22

   
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22



ALL THOSE WHO WANDER - The U.S.S. Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons  and scary monsters too  when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.

Written by Davy Perez. Directed by Christopher J. Byrne.
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22
They're back on form this week. A good, tense episode.

Spoiler:
I don't think Hemmer is dead. He's on a world compatible with Aenar's climate, so he can survive there. I'm betting we'll find out he survives being impregnated by the Gorn somehow and shelters in place until he can figure a way off planet. Someone on twitter suggested that he gestates a few Gorn babies, they fight it out for supremacy, and then Hemmer teams up with the reamining Gorn a la Enemy Mine I doubt that.



I so so so wanted the little girl to say "They mostly come out at night. Mostly."
