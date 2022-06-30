Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22
ALL THOSE WHO WANDER - The U.S.S. Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons and scary monsters too when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.
Written by Davy Perez. Directed by Christopher J. Byrne.
#2
Enormous Genitals
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,551
Received 329 Likes on 202 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E09) -- "All Those Who Wander" -- 6/30/22
They're back on form this week. A good, tense episode.
I so so so wanted the little girl to say "They mostly come out at night. Mostly."
Spoiler:
I don't think Hemmer is dead. He's on a world compatible with Aenar's climate, so he can survive there. I'm betting we'll find out he survives being impregnated by the Gorn somehow and shelters in place until he can figure a way off planet. Someone on twitter suggested that he gestates a few Gorn babies, they fight it out for supremacy, and then Hemmer teams up with the reamining Gorn a la Enemy Mine I doubt that.
