Paper Girls (Amazon) -- Time travel series based on graphic novel -- Premieres 7/29/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,865
Received 1,766 Likes on 1,299 Posts
Paper Girls (Amazon) -- Time travel series based on graphic novel -- Premieres 7/29/22
It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.
This is just a teaser trailer, so they don't really show much. It's an 8 episode season.
This is based on the graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chiang.
Any one here familiar with the source material?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off