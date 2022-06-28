DVD Talk Forum

Faraway Downs (Hulu) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman -- Australia recut as Limited series

TV Talk

Faraway Downs (Hulu) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman -- Australia recut as Limited series

   
06-28-22, 01:28 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Faraway Downs (Hulu) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman -- Australia recut as Limited series
https://www.indiewire.com/2022/06/ba...es-1234737369/

First Quentin Tarantino adapted The Hateful Eight into a Netflix miniseries. Now, Baz Luhrmann is revisiting his 2008 sprawling period piece Australia with an upcoming recut limited series for Hulu.

The film, which starred Nicole Kidman as an English aristocrat who inherits a cattle range run by a cattle drover (Hugh Jackman), is being reimagined as a six-episode miniseries titled Faraway Downs. The Hulu project will entirely use recut footage from Luhrmanns original film, with a new ending and updated soundtrack. Luhrmann previously said Australia had shot three endings, with only one making it into the theatrical release. Faraway Downs is set to premiere this winter on Hulu, with streaming rights on Disney+ and Starz+ internationally.

I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping, Gone With the Wind-style epic and turn it on its head  a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the Stolen Generations,' Luhrmann said with the announcement. While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, Faraway Downs is a new variation on Australia for audiences to discover.



Faraway Downs will expand on the drama of Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman) as a cattle baron plots to take her land while a young biracial Indigenous Australian child Nullah (Brandon Walters) is caught up in the governments racial policy now referred to as the Stolen Generations. The film spans four years encompassing the impact of World War II.

Disneys 20th Television is producing Faraway Downs with Luhrmann executive producing with Catherine Martin, Schuyler Weiss, and Catherine Knapman; Knapman was a producer and Martin was a co-producer of the 2008 film.

The original theatrical cut for Australia runs two hours and 45 minutes. Faraway Downs will include six episodes of a yet-undisclosed length.

Luhrmann, who most recently helmed the Elvis musical biopic, previously defended the length of his films while speaking to IndieWire.

Theres dramatic license and theres compressions because youve got to compress times, Luhrmann said in reference to the Elvis Presley film. My rule is, as long as it doesnt fundamentally change the truth. I mean, youre telling a 42-year-long life in two-and-a-half hours.

Luhrmann continued, I make theatrical movies. Its a theatrical experience. And the theater simply means a place in which strangers come together in an environment. and for a few moments are united by what happens in the theater, whether my theatrics are good or bad. Thats my only job. Thats my mission. Right now, we havent really proved that non-franchise movies can bring all quadrants back into the theater. I consider that to be on my shoulders.
06-28-22, 01:33 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Re: Faraway Downs (Hulu) -- S: Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman -- Australia recut as Limited series
Cool. The main problem with "Australia" was that it wasn't long enough.
