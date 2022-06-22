The Bear (Hulu) - S: Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear (Hulu) - S: Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop - The Original Beef of Chicagoland - after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family. In addition to White, this half-hour comedy stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abby Elliott
· Ayo Edebiri
· Ebon Moss-Bachrach
· Edwin Gibson
· Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
· Lionel Boyce
· Liza Colón-Zayas
· Matty Matheson
CREW INFORMATION:
· Christopher Storer as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Hiro Murai as EP
· Joanna Calo as EP
· Josh Senior as EP
· Matty Matheson as CO-PROD
· Nate Matteson as EP
· Tyson Bidner as PROD
I've watched the first half-hour. It
s fairly off-putting with the first fifteen minutes mostly made up of anger and hollering, though it eventually takes a few breaths. So far it seems like one of those Comedies where it's considered a Comedy because it's in a half-hour format. It's better served by dropping all at once because there's a chance I might watch the second episode. I doubt I'd bother if I had to wait a week.
s fairly off-putting with the first fifteen minutes mostly made up of anger and hollering, though it eventually takes a few breaths. So far it seems like one of those Comedies where it's considered a Comedy because it's in a half-hour format. It's better served by dropping all at once because there's a chance I might watch the second episode. I doubt I'd bother if I had to wait a week.
Lol yeah, it's kind of a stressful pilot with very little in the way of comedy. It's well done for what it is, but what ... is ... it? It kind of reminds me of that movie The Fighter but in a restaurant.
I'll keep watching it because I do like it, but it's hard to categorize it.
Joel McHale is all over the food shows lately.
I'll keep watching it because I do like it, but it's hard to categorize it.
Joel McHale is all over the food shows lately.
