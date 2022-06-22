Re: The Bear (Hulu) - S: Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Lol yeah, it's kind of a stressful pilot with very little in the way of comedy. It's well done for what it is, but what ... is ... it? It kind of reminds me of that movie The Fighter but in a restaurant.



I'll keep watching it because I do like it, but it's hard to categorize it.



Joel McHale is all over the food shows lately.