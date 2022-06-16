Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,046
Received 250 Likes on 196 Posts
Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Kit Harington is attached to reprise his fan-favorite role in the first potential 'Thrones' project to take place after the events in the original series.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ff-1235167415/
I'm in as long as Tormund returns too.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ff-1235167415/
I'm in as long as Tormund returns too.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,391
Received 2,991 Likes on 1,978 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Wow, I legitimately never thought there would be a straight-up sequel series, let alone one just a few years later.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,046
Received 250 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,434
Received 625 Likes on 506 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Retcon: The Series
#5
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,432
Received 692 Likes on 496 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Man he must have got a fortune to come back.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,391
Received 2,991 Likes on 1,978 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Then again, this is such a valuable property for HBO, that youd have to think that for this one series, money cant be an object.
#7
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,993
Likes: 0
Received 2,712 Likes on 1,855 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Well… the coming to the end of the original show caused him to basically have a mental breakdown and go to rehab… so welcome back!
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Jon's storyline seemed to be over when he headed north past the wall with the wildlings.
#9
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 38,362
Received 1,075 Likes on 836 Posts
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Kristofer Hivju and Ghost would seem to be the only other required actors/characters. Maybe they could finally introduce Val.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off