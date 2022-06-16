DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO

   
Old 06-16-22, 09:37 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,046
Received 250 Likes on 196 Posts
Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Kit Harington is attached to reprise his fan-favorite role in the first potential 'Thrones' project to take place after the events in the original series.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...ff-1235167415/

I'm in as long as Tormund returns too.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 09:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,391
Received 2,991 Likes on 1,978 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Wow, I legitimately never thought there would be a straight-up sequel series, let alone one just a few years later.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 09:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,046
Received 250 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Wow, I legitimately never thought there would be a straight-up sequel series, let alone one just a few years later.
I'm sure we'll probably be getting some guest appearances from the original cast. Sansa or Sam comes to visit Jon? I just hope the CEO of Warner Discovery doesn't decide to cancel it before they start production, because it's too expensive.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 09:56 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,434
Received 625 Likes on 506 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Retcon: The Series
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:00 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,432
Received 692 Likes on 496 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Man he must have got a fortune to come back.
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:05 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,391
Received 2,991 Likes on 1,978 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Originally Posted by lwhy? View Post
I just hope the CEO of Warner Discovery doesn't decide to cancel it before they start production, because it's too expensive.
Great point. It would undoubtedly be the most expensive TV series in history. And if theyre too cheap to make a Wonder Twins movie
Then again, this is such a valuable property for HBO, that youd have to think that for this one series, money cant be an object.

Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Retcon: The Series
How do you figure? Its not unreasonable to assume there will still be dangers and intrigue North of The Wall.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:06 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,993
Likes: 0
Received 2,712 Likes on 1,855 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Well… the coming to the end of the original show caused him to basically have a mental breakdown and go to rehab… so welcome back!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:12 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 38,410
Received 1,306 Likes on 941 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Jon's storyline seemed to be over when he headed north past the wall with the wildlings.
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:14 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 38,362
Received 1,075 Likes on 836 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Retcon: The Series
That's exactly what I was thinking. If any series needed a what if type of redo of just a few key elements...
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-16-22, 10:17 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,766
Received 131 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: Game of Thrones - Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO
Kristofer Hivju and Ghost would seem to be the only other required actors/characters. Maybe they could finally introduce Val.
mwbmis is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.