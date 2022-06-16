Wonder Man TV series in the works from Destin Daniel Cretton
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,695
Received 1,740 Likes on 1,282 Posts
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 38,351
Received 1,075 Likes on 836 Posts
Re: Wonder Man TV series in the works from Destin Daniel Cretton
Assuming they go full on comedy with "superhero as actor" as the theme, I'm all for it. Not sure how they'll fit in his origin though... maybe they just change it completely?
