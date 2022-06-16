Shows you won't rewatch due to terrible last seasons/ bad finales or no final season?
Shows you won't rewatch due to terrible last seasons/ bad finales or no final season?
I was talking with my wife about Counterpart with JK Simons the other day. As much as I loved the seasons we got, I can't imagine rewatching the series as it was canceled with no conclusion.
Game of Thrones was awesome for most of the run but totally ran out of gas and had a terrible finale but I might rewatch certain seasons and skip the final season. Ozark pissed me off bad enough with the lame last season that I do not see me going back to the well.
What shows are you done with for any of these reasons and if appropriate why?
I mean HIMYM takes the cake here.
It's one of the only finales which invalidates not only the entirety of the final season, but also ticks me off enough that it blunts my enjoyment of rewatching the rest of the series because it is still the central premise. And that is especially damning because it's not like it's a tightly serialized show.
I don't think I'd rewatch it anyway but I'd think it would be hard to rewatch the original Gossip Girl knowing who "Gossip Girl" really is.
Alcatraz...loved that show but no resolutions cause it was canceled. Same with Journeyman!
Dexter. How it was possible to shit the bed on the original series finale, and then proceed to come back years later to fix the original ending fans were unhappy with only to make a new finale thats as bad, if not slightly worse is mind blowing.
I love Michael C Hall as the character and the first few seasons, but its honestly one of the most frustrating shows Ive ever watched.
