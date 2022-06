Re: Shows you won't rewatch due to terrible last seasons/ bad finales or no final season?

Dexter. How it was possible to shit the bed on the original series finale, and then proceed to come back years later to ďfixĒ the original ending fans were unhappy with only to make a new finale thatís as bad, if not slightly worse is mind blowing.



I love Michael C Hall as the character and the first few seasons, but itís honestly one of the most frustrating shows Iíve ever watched.