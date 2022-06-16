Re: Shows you won't rewatch due to terrible last seasons/ bad finales or no final season?

Dexter. How it was possible to shit the bed on the original series finale, and then proceed to come back years later to fix the original ending fans were unhappy with only to make a new finale thats as bad, if not slightly worse is mind blowing.



I love Michael C Hall as the character and the first few seasons, but its honestly one of the most frustrating shows Ive ever watched.

