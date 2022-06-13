Dark Winds (AMC+ & AMC) - EP: Robert Redford, EP: George R.R. Martin, - Series Premiere 6/12/22
First two episodes are live and it's terrific so far. Zahn McClarnon stars and is also a producer on the show.
I'm looking forward to this show with "Zahn Garland" executive produced by "Redforn".
I'll probably check it out when all or most of the episodes are available.
I've read many of the Joe Leaphorn books. Forgot about this.
