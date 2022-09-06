Ghostbusters (Animated series for Netflix)
Ghostbusters Animated Series In Works At NetflixA Ghostbusters animated series is in development at Netflix, Deadline has confirmed. The project, based on the Ghostbusters IP, hails from Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (Ghost Corps) and Sony Pictures Animation.
Plot details are not yet known. The project was announced Wednesday, day 3 of Netflixs Geeked Week.
Reitman and Kenan will executive produce, and production will be in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc.
The series is part of the expanding Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitmans Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since become a mega-pop culture phenomenon culminating in last years Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
