DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ghostbusters (Animated series for Netflix)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ghostbusters (Animated series for Netflix)

   
Old 06-09-22, 07:35 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,789
Received 390 Likes on 233 Posts
Ghostbusters (Animated series for Netflix)

Ghostbusters Animated Series In Works At Netflix

A Ghostbusters animated series is in development at Netflix, Deadline has confirmed. The project, based on the Ghostbusters IP, hails from Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (Ghost Corps) and Sony Pictures Animation.

Plot details are not yet known. The project was announced Wednesday, day 3 of Netflixs Geeked Week.

Reitman and Kenan will executive produce, and production will be in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc.

The series is part of the expanding Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitmans Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since become a mega-pop culture phenomenon culminating in last years Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu) S: Garfield, Worthington, Edgar-Jones - premieres 4/28/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.