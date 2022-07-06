A League of Their Own: The Series (Amazon) - Based on the movie -- Premieres 8/12/22

Quote:

Today, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television debuted the first-look teaser for the highly anticipated series, A League of Their Own, and announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.



With Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe,Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.



A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture Screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.

