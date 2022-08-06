Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
#1
Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?
#2
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
that looked pretty good. i think i can give 6eps a try.
#3
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Nice, I'll check it out.
Though I thought they would hold off on premiering this series until Obi-Wan was over. Need to keep people subscribed month-after-month.
#4
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Sounds like its really good. My girlfriend and I still have a couple MCU shows to catch up on, but maybe well give this a try after Obi-Wan Kenobi tomorrow.
#5
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Trailers have done absolutely nothing for me. I hope it's good but maybe it's just not a show I would enjoy.
I'll wait for some reviews and impressions here first.
#6
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Review on The Verge seemed fairly positive: https://www.theverge.com/23141670/ms-marvel-review
#7
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Haven't seen Dr Strange yet (waiting till it hits Disney+ on the 22nd at this point) and from everything I've read this series doesn't seem to touch on it, so hopefully I won't get spoiled watching it.
#8
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
I read that some of this was filmed on location in Bangkok, Thailand about a year ago. I'm curious if it actually is being set there or if it's just studio and production space they are using.
#9
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Getting great reviews, so I might give it a try. I still think the trailer makes it look absolutely terrible though ...
#10
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Is this a "kids show" or aimed at all audiences? with the age of the lead this reminds me of the disney shows my kids watched.
