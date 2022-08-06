DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22

   
Old 06-07-22, 12:14 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,917
Likes: 0
Received 2,684 Likes on 1,833 Posts
Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22


Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?
1 of 6
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 12:31 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,531
Received 472 Likes on 417 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
that looked pretty good. i think i can give 6eps a try.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 12:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,492
Received 166 Likes on 130 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Nice, I'll check it out.

Though I thought they would hold off on premiering this series until Obi-Wan was over. Need to keep people subscribed month-after-month.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 01:20 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,039
Received 711 Likes on 582 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Sounds like its really good. My girlfriend and I still have a couple MCU shows to catch up on, but maybe well give this a try after Obi-Wan Kenobi tomorrow.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 01:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,211
Received 2,969 Likes on 1,957 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Trailers have done absolutely nothing for me. I hope it's good but maybe it's just not a show I would enjoy.
I'll wait for some reviews and impressions here first.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 02:09 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,404
Received 684 Likes on 491 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Review on The Verge seemed fairly positive: https://www.theverge.com/23141670/ms-marvel-review
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 02:59 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,318
Received 66 Likes on 39 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Haven't seen Dr Strange yet (waiting till it hits Disney+ on the 22nd at this point) and from everything I've read this series doesn't seem to touch on it, so hopefully I won't get spoiled watching it.
beavis69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-07-22, 04:24 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,642
Received 1,728 Likes on 1,272 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
I read that some of this was filmed on location in Bangkok, Thailand about a year ago. I'm curious if it actually is being set there or if it's just studio and production space they are using.

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-08-22, 02:52 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Very far away..
Posts: 4,737
Likes: 0
Received 38 Likes on 31 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Getting great reviews, so I might give it a try. I still think the trailer makes it look absolutely terrible though ...
Gunde is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-08-22, 08:59 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,895
Received 199 Likes on 147 Posts
re: Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - "Generation Why" - 6/8/22
Is this a "kids show" or aimed at all audiences? with the age of the lead this reminds me of the disney shows my kids watched.
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
For All Mankind (Apple TV+) -- S: Joel Kinnaman -- NASA series from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.