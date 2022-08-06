Ms. Marvel (S1E01) - Episode 1 - 6/8/22

Quote:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?