Loot (Apple TV +) -- S: Maya Rudolph -- From the EP of Master of None -- Premieres 6/24/22
Loot (Apple TV +) -- S: Maya Rudolph -- From the EP of Master of None -- Premieres 6/24/22
Apple TV+ today unveiled the star-studded trailer for its new workplace comedy "Loot," starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"). From Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang ("Little America," "Master of None") and Matt Hubbard ("30 Rock," "Forever"), the 10-episode comedy will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
In addition to Rudolph, the "Loot" ensemble cast is led by stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ("Pose"), Ron Funches ("Undateable"), Nat Faxon ("Married") and Joel Kim Booster ('Sunnyside").
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht - anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team - including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) - Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
"Loot" is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. "Loot" is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the three-time Independent Spirit Award, BAFTA and NAACP Image Award nominated anthology series, "Little America."
The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the three-time Independent Spirit Award, BAFTA and NAACP Image Award nominated anthology series, "Little America."
10 episode season. Premieres June 24th on Apple TV+.
Adam Scott appears in the trailer, but it doesn't look like he's a regular cast member.
