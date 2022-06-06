The Midnight Club (Netflix) from Mike Flanagan premieres 10/7/22
The Midnight Club (Netflix) from Mike Flanagan premieres 10/7/22
The Midnight Club has set a date for its first meeting — and you’re cordially invited.
The new Netflix series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan will premiere on Friday, October 7. The announcement came as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration of its horror, sci-fi and fantasy content.
The streamer also released a teaser for the series — which you can watch above — taking us inside a creepy and isolated house with lots of grand staircases and chandeliers. When the watch of one of its young inhabitants starts beeping at midnight, they begin a toast that sounds eerily like an incantation: “To those before, to those after; to us now, and to those beyond; seen or unseen; here, but not here.” They drink on it as ominous lightning crashes outside… and what is that dark figure that appears before them?!
Based on the Christopher Pike YA novel, The Midnight Club centers on a tight-knit group of terminally ill young adults who live in a hospice run by a mysterious doctor. Flanagan serves as showrunner and EP, along with co-creator Leah Fong. The cast includes several Flanagan-verse veterans like Samantha Sloyan and Zach Gilford, along with Nightmare on Elm Street legend Heather Langenkamp as the doctor.
Dudes been busy.
