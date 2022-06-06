DVD Talk Forum

Fargo (FX)  Season 5

   
Fargo (FX)  Season 5
Re: Fargo (FX)  Season 5
I like the cast, but while there have been individual performances and moments that I enjoyed in season 3 & 4 as a whole those seasons never really came together for me. It feels like they are stretching this thin.
Re: Fargo (FX)  Season 5
I liked Season 4 a lot. There's still plenty of content to mine in that world. Agree that S3 was pretty lackluster.

And John Hamm in a dramatic TV performance is going to be worth watching regardless.
