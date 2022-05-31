American Gigolo (Showtime) - S: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol - based on the film
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,868
Likes: 0
Received 2,662 Likes on 1,824 Posts
American Gigolo (Showtime) - S: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol - based on the film
American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way. Watch the premiere coming soon to SHOWTIME.
The drama also stars Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady as Julian's best friend and mentor, Lorenzo.
The drama also stars Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady as Julian's best friend and mentor, Lorenzo.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,512
Received 1,700 Likes on 1,251 Posts
Re: American Gigolo (Showtime) - S: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol - based on the film
In case you weren’t aware, there was a lot of behind the scenes drama on this show. The show runner was fired 7 episodes into production for alleged abusive behavior. He’s the same guy who ran Ray Donovan and worked on the reunion movie.
https://deadline.com/2022/04/david-h...ct-1235008673/
https://deadline.com/2022/04/david-h...ct-1235008673/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off