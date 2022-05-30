Norm MacDonald - Nothing Special (final standup)
Netflix just released Norms living room special from summer of 2020, recorded the night before a big medical procedure (in case anything went wrong).
Just watched the beginning and its a closeup of him with headphones on doing his act.
Its about an hour, and then theres a 30 minute segment attached to the end of it with his friends discussing the special.
Letterman, Chappelle, Sandler etc etc.
Its a shame he never got to record this in front of an audience, as this was the first summer of Covid.
Figured we had enough Norm fans here to merit a thread.
