DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Norm MacDonald - Nothing Special (final standup)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Norm MacDonald - Nothing Special (final standup)

   
Old 05-30-22, 03:32 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,625
Received 62 Likes on 51 Posts
Norm MacDonald - Nothing Special (final standup)
Netflix just released Norms living room special from summer of 2020, recorded the night before a big medical procedure (in case anything went wrong).

Just watched the beginning and its a closeup of him with headphones on doing his act.

Its about an hour, and then theres a 30 minute segment attached to the end of it with his friends discussing the special.

Letterman, Chappelle, Sandler etc etc.


Its a shame he never got to record this in front of an audience, as this was the first summer of Covid.

Figured we had enough Norm fans here to merit a thread.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.