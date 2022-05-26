Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E04) -- "Memento Mori" -- 5/26/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,436
Received 1,679 Likes on 1,233 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E04) -- "Memento Mori" -- 5/26/22
MEMENTO MORI While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.
Written by Davy Perez & Beau DeMayo. Directed by Dan Liu.
Written by Davy Perez & Beau DeMayo. Directed by Dan Liu.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off