Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E04) -- "Memento Mori" -- 5/26/22

Quote:

MEMENTO MORI  While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.



Written by Davy Perez & Beau DeMayo. Directed by Dan Liu.



