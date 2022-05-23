DVD Talk Forum

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/22

TV Talk

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/22

   
05-23-22, 10:35 AM
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/22

Experience the world of dinosaurs like never before in this epic five-night event, from Executive Producer Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Featuring David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet streams on Apple TV+ May 23rd.
05-23-22, 11:08 AM
Re: Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/2
I love anything dinosaurs so I will be watching this.

At one point I watched all the dino and dino related content on Netflix and Amazon.
05-23-22, 11:19 AM
Re: Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/2
Really excited for this!
05-23-22, 11:25 AM
Re: Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) - from EP Jon Favreau and producers of Planet Earth - premieres 5/23/2
I don't have Apple TV+, but saw a commercial for this. It looked awesome.

I felt like a kid getting excited over it

